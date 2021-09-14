Tolerance.ca
Pew's new global survey of climate change attitudes finds promising trends but deep divides

By Kate T. Luong, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, George Mason University
Ed Maibach, Director of Center for Climate Communication, George Mason University
John Kotcher, Assistant Professor of Communications, George Mason University
Pew asked people in 17 countries how they felt about climate change. The survey found some optimism but also deep ideological divides, particularly in the United States.


© The Conversation -


