Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yet another hate campaign against Indian journalist Rana Ayyub

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Indian authorities to intervene to end the hate campaigns against Rana Ayyub, a journalist who is the bugbear of the Hindu nationalist movement, after another spurious criminal complaint against her set off a new wave of online harassment, intimidation and even physical threats. For the past three years, each cyber-harassment nightmare for Rana Ayyub has begun the same way, with one or several Hindu nationalist activists publishing false information about her or bri


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How will the COVID pandemic end?
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Christian Porter's anonymous money pot
~ Why unemployment can feel worse when there is less of it around
~ Why the four-day week is not the solution to modern work stress
~ Doctors and farmers turn up heat on Morrison ahead of Glasgow
~ Apple's plan to scan your phone raises the stakes on a key question: Can you trust Big Tech?
~ A new platform lets you invest in shares of blue-chip paintings – but is art a wise investment?
~ What are microschools? 5 questions answered
~ More education for Mexican Americans may mean less diabetes
~ Five numbers that lay bare the mammoth effort needed to insulate Britain's homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter