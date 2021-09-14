Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Christian Porter's anonymous money pot

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss Christian Porter’s extraordinary “blind trust” – where generous benefactors (assuming there’s more than one) are helping out with his legal bills in his now discontinued ABC defamation case. Porter, it seems, doesn’t know who he should be thanking because the donors are anonymous.

Amanda and Michelle…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yet another hate campaign against Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
~ How will the COVID pandemic end?
~ Why unemployment can feel worse when there is less of it around
~ Why the four-day week is not the solution to modern work stress
~ Doctors and farmers turn up heat on Morrison ahead of Glasgow
~ Apple's plan to scan your phone raises the stakes on a key question: Can you trust Big Tech?
~ A new platform lets you invest in shares of blue-chip paintings – but is art a wise investment?
~ What are microschools? 5 questions answered
~ More education for Mexican Americans may mean less diabetes
~ Five numbers that lay bare the mammoth effort needed to insulate Britain's homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter