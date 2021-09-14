Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why unemployment can feel worse when there is less of it around

By Peter Howley, Professor of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Leeds
Share this article
Unemployment levels will be an important test of the economic impact of COVID-19. Some sectors have seen employees furloughed en masse, and the longer-term effect on businesses could mean that many lose their jobs permanently.

Aside from causing financial difficulties, unemployment can take its toll emotionally and psychologically. Research my colleague and I conducted suggests that the negative effect on mental wellbeing varies depending on where you live.

You might expect this…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yet another hate campaign against Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
~ How will the COVID pandemic end?
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Christian Porter's anonymous money pot
~ Why the four-day week is not the solution to modern work stress
~ Doctors and farmers turn up heat on Morrison ahead of Glasgow
~ Apple's plan to scan your phone raises the stakes on a key question: Can you trust Big Tech?
~ A new platform lets you invest in shares of blue-chip paintings – but is art a wise investment?
~ What are microschools? 5 questions answered
~ More education for Mexican Americans may mean less diabetes
~ Five numbers that lay bare the mammoth effort needed to insulate Britain's homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter