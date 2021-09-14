Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the four-day week is not the solution to modern work stress

By Abigail Marks, Professor of the Future of Work, Newcastle University
Share this article
Scotland is to become the latest nation to trial a four-day working week, after the SNP government announced it was setting up a £10 million fund to enable some office businesses to cut workers’ hours without reducing their pay.

Similar trials are underway in Ireland and Spain,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yet another hate campaign against Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
~ How will the COVID pandemic end?
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Christian Porter's anonymous money pot
~ Why unemployment can feel worse when there is less of it around
~ Doctors and farmers turn up heat on Morrison ahead of Glasgow
~ Apple's plan to scan your phone raises the stakes on a key question: Can you trust Big Tech?
~ A new platform lets you invest in shares of blue-chip paintings – but is art a wise investment?
~ What are microschools? 5 questions answered
~ More education for Mexican Americans may mean less diabetes
~ Five numbers that lay bare the mammoth effort needed to insulate Britain's homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter