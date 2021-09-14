Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More education for Mexican Americans may mean less diabetes

By Lindsay Fernández-Rhodes, Assistant Professor of Biobehavioral Health, Penn State
Share this article
Mexican Americans who have more formal education than their parents are much less likely to have Type 2 diabetes, new research finds.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yet another hate campaign against Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
~ How will the COVID pandemic end?
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Christian Porter's anonymous money pot
~ Why unemployment can feel worse when there is less of it around
~ Why the four-day week is not the solution to modern work stress
~ Doctors and farmers turn up heat on Morrison ahead of Glasgow
~ Apple's plan to scan your phone raises the stakes on a key question: Can you trust Big Tech?
~ A new platform lets you invest in shares of blue-chip paintings – but is art a wise investment?
~ What are microschools? 5 questions answered
~ Five numbers that lay bare the mammoth effort needed to insulate Britain's homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter