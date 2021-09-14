Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Georgia, a taxi service for women by women

By Arzu Geybullayeva
A new taxi service in Georgia, called TaxiWoman is promising safe journeys as it will serve only women, with women drivers behind the wheel.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


