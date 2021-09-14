Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Landmark Reproductive Rights Rulings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds up a banner that reads "My body, I decide" during a rally to celebrate the decision of the Mexican Supreme Court that found the total criminalization of abortion to be unconstitutional, in Saltillo, Mexico September 7, 2021. ©  2021 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril. (Washington, DC, September 14, 2021) – Mexico's Supreme Court has issued two rulings that set important precedents for reproductive justice not only for Mexico but for the Americas, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 7, 2021, the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the total criminalization…


