Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Salman Rushdie's decision to publish on Substack the death of the novel?

By Julian Novitz, Lecturer, Writing, School of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Literary author Salman Rushdie is publishing his new novella on newsletter subscription platform Substack - sparking conversations about the challenges and potential the platform offers publishing.


