Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 questions to ask yourself before you dob — advice for adults and kids, from an ethicist

By Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law. President, Australian Association for Professional & Applied Ethics., Griffith University
To dob or not to dob? What are our reporting obligations in a pandemic? An ethicist steps you through five questions to ask yourself before you dob (and the same rules apply for kids, too).


© The Conversation -


