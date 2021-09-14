5 questions to ask yourself before you dob — advice for adults and kids, from an ethicist
By Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law. President, Australian Association for Professional & Applied Ethics., Griffith University
To dob or not to dob? What are our reporting obligations in a pandemic? An ethicist steps you through five questions to ask yourself before you dob (and the same rules apply for kids, too).
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 13, 2021