NSW inquiry rejects expert advice on Parental Rights Bill, and it will cause students to suffer
By Emma F. Jackson, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychology, Macquarie University
Jonathan David, PhD Candidate, Centre for Emotional Health, Macquarie University
Melissa Norberg, Associate Professor in Psychology, Macquarie University
Veronica Sheanoda, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychology, Macquarie University
Proposed changes to the law will prevent schools from providing appropriate support for transgender and gender-diverse young people. These changes could increase their already high risks of harm.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 13, 2021