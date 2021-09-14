Flattening the COVID curve: 3 weeks of tougher lockdowns in Sydney's hotspots halved expected case numbers
By Allan Saul, Senior Principal Research Fellow (Honorary), Burnet Institute
Brendan Crabb, Director and CEO, Burnet Institute
Mark Stoové, Head of HIV/STI research, Burnet Institute
The curfew and other tougher restrictions imposed on the 12 Sydney local government areas of concern have cut the expected COVID cases numbers by half so far.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 13, 2021