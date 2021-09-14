Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: LGBT Students Face Bullying, Discrimination

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Seoul) – Young lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in South Korea experience isolation and mistreatment in schools, Human Rights Watch and the Allard K. Lowenstein International Human Rights Clinic at Yale Law School said in a report released today. The 76-page report, “‘I Thought of Myself as Defective’: Neglecting the Rights of LGBT Youth in South Korean Schools,” finds that bullying and harassment, a lack of confidential mental health support, exclusion from school curricula, and gender identity discrimination are particularly pressing concerns for LGBT students. The South…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sharing Knowledge, Technology Critical to Curb Covid-19
~ 5 questions to ask yourself before you dob — advice for adults and kids, from an ethicist
~ 'The pigs can smell man': how decimation of Borneo's ancient rainforests threatens hunters and the hunted
~ NSW inquiry rejects expert advice on Parental Rights Bill, and it will cause students to suffer
~ Flattening the COVID curve: 3 weeks of tougher lockdowns in Sydney's hotspots halved expected case numbers
~ We need a national plan to address family violence against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people
~ Seeing red and feeling blue? How emotions are colouring the federal election in unexpected ways
~ Climate change is coming for your snacks: why repeated drought threatens dried fruits and veggies
~ I studied 31 Australian political biographies published in the past decade — only 4 were about women
~ Australia has finally backed a plan to let developing countries make cheap COVID-19 vaccines — what matters is what it does next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter