Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is coming for your snacks: why repeated drought threatens dried fruits and veggies

By Charith Rathnayaka, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of the Sunshine Coast
Dried foods are a staple in many Aussie diets, but the industry is under threat as recurring drought makes fruit and vegetables harder to process.


© The Conversation -


