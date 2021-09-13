How much will our oceans warm and cause sea levels to rise this century? We've just improved our estimate
By Kewei Lyu, Postdoctoral Researcher in Ocean and Climate, CSIRO
John Church, Chair Professor, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW
Xuebin Zhang, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
A new analysis, using 15 years of autonomous underwater measurements and simulations from the latest global climate models, refined our estimate of future ocean warming and sea level rise.
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 13, 2021