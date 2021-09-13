Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're two frontline COVID doctors. Here's what we see as case numbers rise

By Peter Wark, Conjoint Professor, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Lucy Morgan, Clinical Associate Professor, Concord and Nepean clinical schools, University of Sydney
The latest figures available show there are 1,189 people admitted with COVID-19 to hospitals in New South Wales, with 222 of them in intensive care units (ICU), 94 needing ventilation.

This week there were over 9,700 people with new COVID infections. That means about one in every 10 people with COVID are sick enough to need admission to hospital.

The Conversation


