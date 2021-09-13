Tolerance.ca
Perilous situation for Afghan allies left behind shows a refugee system that's not up to the job

By Shelley Inglis, Executive Director, University of Dayton Human Rights Center, University of Dayton
The dangerous situation faced by Afghans who want to flee, but can’t, shows how unwilling or unprepared the US and other countries are to deal with refugees.


