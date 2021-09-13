Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF declares “press freedom state of emergency” in Poland

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) declared a “press freedom state of emergency” in Poland during a visit to Warsaw last week, condemning a broadcasting law amendment that threatens TVN, the country’s leading independent broadcast media group, and the arbitrary restrictions on press freedom that the government has imposed as part of state of emergency along the border with Belarus. Although the amendment, known as the “Lex TVN,” has just been rejected by Poland’s senate, it could still be adopted and TVN’s 24-hour news channel, TVN24, could still end up losing its broadcasting licence.As well…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


