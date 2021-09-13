Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

​​COVID-19 and border restrictions: Here's what the parties' election platforms say about controlling the fourth wave

By Benoît Gomis, Research fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Julianne Piper, Research Fellow, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Kelley Lee, Professor of Global Health Policy, Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance, Simon Fraser University
The federal election is taking place during a fourth wave of COVID-19, and border management remains crucial to controlling the pandemic. Here’s how each major party would manage travel restrictions.


The Conversation


