Turkey Defies the European Court

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Private (Istanbul) – The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers should trigger infringement proceedings against Turkey at its September 14-16, 2021 meeting for its failure to implement the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECtHR) judgment ordering the release of the jailed human rights defender Osman Kavala, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, and the Turkey Litigation Support Project said today. The three nongovernmental organizations made the recommendation in a submission to the committee providing a full update on…


