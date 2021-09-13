Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migratory birds found to be flying much higher than expected – new research

By Sissel Sjöberg, Postdoctoral fellow, Evolutionary Ecology, Lund University
Researchers think songbirds and waders may seek very cold temperatures at high altitudes to counteract the heat caused by solar radiation.


