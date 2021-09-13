Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I don't think I can cope financially' – the people putting off parenthood because of austerity

By Sarah Marie Hall, Reader in Human Geography, University of Manchester
Share this article
Britain’s birth rates are plunging. The number of babies being born has been in steep decline since 2017. Now, researchers are investigating early signs that the pandemic may have caused rates to drop even further.

This is not totally surprising given the difficult economic conditions that have come with the pandemic – history also shows that economic uncertainty has long been associated with reduced…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF declares “press freedom state of emergency” in Poland
~ Food production generates more than a third of manmade greenhouse gas emissions – a new framework tells us how much comes from crops, countries and regions
~ I've been talking to Afghans stuck on the Bosnian border – their predicament is horrifying
~ The pandemic highlights the importance of walkable and wheelable neighbourhoods
~ ​​COVID-19 and border restrictions: Here's what the parties' election platforms say about controlling the fourth wave
~ How addressing our young kids' COVID-19 learning loss is a matter of child's play
~ COVID-19: why infection rates among double-vaccinated older adults look worse than they are
~ The carbon footprint of a full English breakfast – and how to reduce it
~ From sunny ways to pelted with stones: Why do some Canadians hate Justin Trudeau?
~ Human rights could address the health and environmental costs of food production
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter