Human Rights Observatory

Electricity prices have reached record highs – and the time-poor could suffer most

By Jacopo Torriti, Professor of Energy Economics and Policy, University of Reading
Timur Yunusov, Postdoctoral Researcher on Flexibility in Energy Demand, University of Reading
The soaring cost of natural gas and a warm, dry and windless start to autumn 2021 have conspired to create one almighty headache for energy consumers in the UK and the rest of Europe.

Renewable sources of power, such as wind, are generating less energy than expected and networks are burning more fossil fuels which are rapidly rising in price. Combined with the fact that some generators are mothballed over summer and have yet to restart, the result is wholesale electricity prices surpassing their highest…


© The Conversation -


