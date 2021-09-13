Tolerance.ca
German election: what to expect in the race to replace Angela Merkel

By Ed Turner, Reader in Politics, Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University
Germany is shortly to hold its first ever federal election in which the sitting chancellor is not running. The departure of Angela Merkel means that, for the first time since 1949, change is inevitable.

For most of the past four years, the most likely outcome of this vote appeared to be a government led by the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), probably in coalition with the Green Party. For a time, the Greens were almost level-pegging with…


© The Conversation -


