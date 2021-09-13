Tolerance.ca
Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law, deputizing citizens to enforce legally suspect provisions

By Stefanie Lindquist, Foundation Professor of Law and Political Science, Arizona State University
Texas lawmakers resurrected a Jim Crow-era legal maneuver, used to deny Blacks the right to vote, in their new law banning most abortions.


© The Conversation -


