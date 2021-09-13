Black, Hispanic and Asian American donors give more to social and racial justice causes as well as strangers in need – new survey
By Wendy Chen, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, Texas Tech University
Una Osili, Professor of Economics and Philanthropic Studies; Associate Dean for Research and International Programs, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, IUPUI
Larger shares of Asian, Black and Hispanic people are donating to these nonprofits, compared with white donors. They are also more likely to give to others through less formal channels.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 13, 2021