Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Administration Targets Out-of-Control US Drug Prices

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image President Joe Biden speaks about how his Build Back Better agenda will lower prescription drug prices, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 12, 2021. © 2021 Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/AP Images Last week, the administration of US President Joe Biden released a much-anticipated policy agenda for addressing exorbitant prescription drug costs in the United States. Congress and the White House should seize this opportunity to implement reforms that will provide relief for millions of people in the US struggling to pay for lifesaving medicines.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Electricity prices have reached record highs – and the time-poor could suffer most
~ German election: what to expect in the race to replace Angela Merkel
~ The rise of COVID 'snowclones' – the mother of all linguistic phrases
~ Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law, deputizing citizens to enforce legally suspect provisions
~ 'Imagine' at 50: Why John Lennon's ode to humanism still resonates
~ What happens when your foot falls asleep?
~ 6 big changes in standardized tests – including less focus on grading students and more on learning
~ Western fires are burning higher in the mountains and at unprecedented rates as the climate warms
~ Black, Hispanic and Asian American donors give more to social and racial justice causes as well as strangers in need – new survey
~ Who are the Hazara of Afghanistan? An expert on Islam explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter