As the Balinese respond to the collapse of tourism, ritual is important — and dangerous
By Graeme MacRae, Senior Lecturer in Social Anthropology, Massey University
I Nyoman Darma Putra, Lecturer at Faculty of Humanitiies, Udayana University, Bali, Universitas Udayana
Many Balinese believe COVID-19 cannot be fought with health measures alone, and requires ritual offerings and prayer. But collective ritual places people at more risk.
- Monday, September 13, 2021