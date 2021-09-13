How we fell for Master of None and its queer retelling of Ingmar Bergman's Scenes from a Marriage
By Annamarie Jagose, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University Schools, University of Sydney
Lee Wallace, Associate Professor, Gender and Cultural Studies, University of Sydney
The third season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None explores the complexities of a lesbian relationship. It is like nothing the show has done before.
- Monday, September 13, 2021