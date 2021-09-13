Ray-Ban Stories let you wear Facebook on your face. But why would you want to?
By Ben Egliston, Postdoctoral research fellow, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Marcus Carter, Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, SOAR Fellow., University of Sydney
Facebook is adamant its new “smart glasses” won’t be a privacy nightmare. But it is clearly bidding to normalise the use of wearable tech. And if video Ray-Bans go mainstream, what comes next?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 13, 2021