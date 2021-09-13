Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Greek Schools Open for All Kids This Year?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children play in a playground in the Ritsona refugee camp, north of Athens, Greece on October 22, 2019. © 2019 LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images The first day of school in Greece, September 13, signals the return to in-person schooling for children after a year of Covid-19 related disruptions and learning loss. Today will be especially important for refugee and asylum-seeking children, most of whom accessed little to no education before and during the pandemic. On paper, Greece has offered special school programs to teach the Greek language to asylum-seeking…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


