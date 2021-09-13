Putting the community back into business: what te ao Māori can teach us about sustainable management
By Ben Walker, Lecturer (Management), Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Erin Roxburgh-Makea, PhD Student, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jesse Pirini, Senior Lecturer in Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Stephen Cummings, Professor of Strategy and Innovation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Māori businesses often prioritise more than financial results, have multi-generational strategies and put community at the centre of planning. Other businesses could learn from this.
