Saving these family-focused lizards may mean moving them to new homes. But that's not as simple as it sounds
By Holly Bradley, PhD candidate, Curtin University
Bill Bateman, Associate professor, Curtin University
Darryl Fogarty, Badimia Elder, Indigenous Knowledge
Spiny-tailed skinks, also known as meelyu, are culturally significant to the Badimia people in Western Australia. But habitat degradation and mining have put them at threat of extinction.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 12, 2021