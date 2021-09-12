Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saving these family-focused lizards may mean moving them to new homes. But that's not as simple as it sounds

By Holly Bradley, PhD candidate, Curtin University
Bill Bateman, Associate professor, Curtin University
Darryl Fogarty, Badimia Elder, Indigenous Knowledge
Spiny-tailed skinks, also known as meelyu, are culturally significant to the Badimia people in Western Australia. But habitat degradation and mining have put them at threat of extinction.


