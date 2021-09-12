Criminal lawyers are regularly exposed to trauma — how can NZ's justice system look after them better?
By Yvette Tinsley, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nichola Tyler, Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Unlike other professions dealing with human trauma, criminal lawyers are very rarely offered psychological support. New research aims to learn how best to improve this.
- Sunday, September 12, 2021