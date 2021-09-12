Research reveals why pet owners keep their cats indoors – and it's not to protect wildlife
By Lily van Eeden, Postdoctoral research fellow, Monash University
Emily McLeod, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Fern Hames, Director, Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research
Zoe Squires, Policy Officer, Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research
Roaming pet cats can kill more than 180 animals each year. But most people who keep cats inside do so for the welfare of their pet.
- Sunday, September 12, 2021