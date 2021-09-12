In times of racial injustice, university education should not be 'neutral'
By Jennifer S Simpson, Provost and Vice-President, Academic, Ryerson University
Sulaimon Giwa, Assistant Professor and Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Verna St Denis, Professor, Educational Foundations, University of Saskatchewan
Universities can ensure students in all disciplines are learning how to contribute to a world that they and future generations want to live in.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 12, 2021