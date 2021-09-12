Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Federal election: If all parties agree that we need to end drinking water advisories in Indigenous communities, why haven't we?

By Kerry Black, Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair, Integrated Knowledge, Engineering and Sustainable Communities, University of Calgary
It seems all party leaders can agree, water advisories in First Nation communities need to end. If there is agreement, then isn’t it time to stop making it a campaign promise and make change?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


