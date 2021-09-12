Love and rockets: We need to figure out how to have sex in space for human survival and well-being
By Simon Dubé, PhD candidate, Psychology of Human Sexuality, Erobotics & Space Sexology, Concordia University
Dave Anctil, Chercheur affilié à l'Observatoire international sur les impacts sociétaux de l’intelligence artificielle et du numérique (OBVIA), Université Laval
Judith Lapierre, Professor, Faculty of Nursing Science, Université Laval
Lisa Giaccari, Research assistant, Concordia Vision Laboratory
Maria Santaguida, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Concordia University
As space exploration takes off, it will become increasingly important to study and understand sex, intimacy, desire and pleasure off-Earth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 12, 2021