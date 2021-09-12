Federal election 2021: What the Conservatives don't understand about refugee resettlement
By Shauna Labman, Associate Professor of Human Rights, Global College, University of Winnipeg
Adèle Garnier, Professeure adjointe, Département de géographie, Université Laval
The Conservative pledge to replace government-assisted refugee places with more private sponsorship focuses on the integration potential of refugees rather than their protection needs. That’s wrong.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 12, 2021