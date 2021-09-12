Tolerance.ca
Pasha 124: How Nairobi's informal settlements got their names

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city, started as a railway depot in 1899 and developed into a colonial administration centre, then into a commercial and regional hub. Informal settlements in the city grew in parallel, arising from colonial policies that excluded local people from permanent residence, and driven by demand for housing.

The names of these informal settlements – and the names of places within them – capture their history and act as a voice for their residents. Place names tell us about politics, culture and the challenges of people who live there.

