Human Rights Observatory

Worms can affect vaccine efficacy: lessons for COVID-19?

By Justin Komguep Nono, Research Officer, Institute of Medical Research and Medicinal Plant Studies (Cameroon) and Research fellow, University of Cape Town
Fungai Musaigwa, PhD candidate, University of Cape Town
Although there is no evidence yet that it affects COVID-19 vaccines, schistosomiasis, a neglected tropical disease, has been associated with lower vaccine immunity for several vaccines.


© The Conversation -


