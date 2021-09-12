Marburg in Guinea: the value of lessons from managing other haemorrhagic outbreaks
By Michelle J. Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Janusz Paweska, Head of the Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Many African countries are experienced in managing outbreaks of viral haemorrhagic fevers and many of the lessons learnt from the Ebola can be applied to the Marburg outbreak.
