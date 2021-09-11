Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: President’s Repressive Policies Abrogate Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tunisian President Kais Saied raises his fist to bystanders as he walks along the avenue Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia, August 1, 2021.   © 2021 Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP (Tunis) – Arbitrary and politically motivated acts of repression have proliferated in Tunisia since July 25, 2021, when President Kais Saied suspended parliament, Human Rights Watch said today. He also lifted parliamentary immunity, dismissed the head of government, and took control of the office of the public prosecutor. Three parliament members have been imprisoned for speech offenses,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


