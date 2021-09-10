Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania suspends newspaper for one month

By assistante Afrique
NewsThe Tanzanian government’s decision to suspend an independent weekly for 30 days is “arbitrary and excessive” and a complete contradiction of the new president’s declared intention to stop sanctioning the media, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.One of Tanzania’s most popular Swahili-language newspapers, Raia Mwema has been missing from the country’s newsstands since 6 September, one day after government spokesm


© Reporters without borders -


