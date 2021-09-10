Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turning back migrant boats: what does the international law of the sea say?

By Hayley Roberts, Senior Lecturer in Public International Law, Bangor University
Share this article
The Home Office has unveiled plans to use “turnback” tactics in the English Channel, with the border force compelling small boats carrying migrants to return to French waters.

The move is the latest in a series of strict immigration policies by Home Secretary Priti Patel, following the introduction of a controversial nationality and borders bill in July that seeks to criminalise arrival in the UK without permission.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tanzania suspends newspaper for one month
~ RSF and other Human Rights Organizations Call For Robust Implementation of New EU Export Control Rules and Investigation of EU member states’ role in Pegasus affair
~ I won a Bafta with my iPhone after struggling to re-enter the industry as a mother
~ American Muslims are at high risk of suicide -- 20 years post-9/11, the links between Islamophobia and suicide remain unexplored
~ Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United won't appear on live UK TV – the 3pm blackout no longer makes sense
~ Federal leaders' debates rarely have an impact on election outcomes, so why bother?
~ 9/11 twenty years on: al-Qaida is defeated – but jihadism is here to stay
~ 9/11: how politicians and the media turned terrorism into an Islamic issue
~ The Ronaldo effect: what big players mean for the business goals of clubs like Manchester United
~ Are the Taliban now showing their true face to journalists?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter