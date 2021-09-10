Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

9/11: how politicians and the media turned terrorism into an Islamic issue

By Jared Ahmad, Lecturer in Journalism, Politics and Communication , University of Sheffield
Most terrorism has nothing to do with Islam, yet thanks to 9/11 politicians and the media, that’s the way it is presented to the public.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


