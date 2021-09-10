The Ronaldo effect: what big players mean for the business goals of clubs like Manchester United
By Dan Plumley, Senior Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
Rob Wilson, Head of Department; Finance, Accounting & Business Systems, Sheffield Hallam University
The prodigal son returns. In the last few days of a frenzied football transfer window, Manchester United pulled off a dream signing, welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo back to his former club.
Excitement over his return to the Premier League is high – and with good reason. There are only a handful of sports stars on the planet who can generate this kind of global interest.
But how does a player of Ronaldo’s professional…
© The Conversation
