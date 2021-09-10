Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are the Taliban now showing their true face to journalists?

By paulinea
NewsAn increase in arrests and use of violence against journalists in Afghanistan in the past few days signals an alarming turning point in Taliban behaviour towards the press, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Unless they quickly prove the contrary, the Taliban are clearly letting their masks fall.Afghan journalists have been harassed by the Taliban, arrested and beaten with cables. Some reporters have been subjected to mistreatment amounting to torture.


© Reporters without borders -


