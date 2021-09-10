Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: further lockdowns unlikely but some winter restrictions are possible

By James Gaughan, Research Fellow in Health Economics, University of York
Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
On July 19 2021, nearly all legal restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 were removed in England. A requirement to isolate at the request of NHS Track and Trace remains for people exposed to an infected person and who aren’t double vaccinated, but other control measures such as the closure of nightclubs and limits on the size of indoor social gatherings have been lifted.

This move marked the end of the “roadmap” for gradually easing restrictions, which had been announced


