Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cholesterol jab: why gene silencing drugs may work better than current treatments

By Aristides Tagalakis, Reader in Gene Delivery and Nanomedicine, Edge Hill University
The NHS has very recently approved a new cholesterol-lowering jab which will be offered to 300,000 people over the next three years.

The drug – inclisiran – will be administered twice a year as an injection. It will mainly be prescribed to patients who suffer with a genetic condition that leads to high cholesterol, those who have already suffered a heart attack or stroke, or those who haven’t…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


